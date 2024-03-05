Jujutsu Kaisen Is Getting Its Own Smart Watch

These days, Jujutsu Kaisen is as busy as ever. With its second season finished, all eyes are on the anime's future as MAPPA Studios has confirmed season three is in the works. Of course, the manga is living large with Gege Akutami's latest arc, and that is far from it. From food collaborations to video games, Jujutsu Kaisen has it all. And thanks to GARRACK, we know Jujutsu Kaisen is getting its own smart watches.

You read that right. Jujutsu Kaisen smart watches are on the horizon. So if you need help with time keeping, maybe Gojo can give you some lessons.

Jujutsu Kaisen Smartwatches announced by GARRACK brand



3 models based on Yuji, Megumi & Gojo. 14 days long battery on a single charge & 100 different workout modes. More info on March 15th & pre-order begins from March 29th pic.twitter.com/yBBI0RrQ9q — Jujutsu Kaisen (@Go_Jover) March 3, 2024

As you can see above, GARRACK is releasing three different smart watches based on Jujutsu Kaisen. The watches, which act similarly to FitBit, will come in one of three editions. Gojo is getting his own blue watch while Megumi has been gifted a green watch. Yuji rounds out the tree options with a red number, so fans can decide which watch suits their style.

Each of the smart watches comes with details dedicated to their characters. Gojo's watch has a wristband that nods to his Hollow Purple technique while Megumi has a black-and-white band to tie in his shikigami. As for Yuji, he is red through and through, so you can take the abstract band as a nod to Sukuna. You know, since the King of Curses didn't get his own watch.

Currently, GARRACK plans to open pre-orders for these Jujutsu Kaisen watches on March 29th. No word has been given on whether the company will ship outside of Japan. In the meantime, you can be saving up for this watch and binging Jujutsu Kaisen for fun. The show's two seasons are now available on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!