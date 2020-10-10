Jujutsu Kaisen Presents Horrifying Ultimatum To Yuji

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest anime to drop this fall season, arriving as one of the biggest Shonen adaptations, and the second episode of the series has given us the ultimatum of the television show for the main protagonist of Yuji moving forward in this world populated by curses. At the end of the first episode, Yuji was forced to eat the finger of one of most powerful "curses" in the world named Sekuna but luckily the Shonen protagonist has been able to harnass his power while simultaneously fighting off the being's influence!

Yuji Itadori definitely has a lot in common with the likes of other Shonen fighters such as Bleach's Ichigo and Yu Yu Hakusho's Yusuke Yurameshi, proving that his physical prowess is enough to put him onto a new level of power. With a first year student named Megumi Fushigoro informing Yuji of the world of curses that he has now entered, the protagonist's current predicament is expanded upon by the mysterious figure known as Gojo. Gojo, for those that might not know, is a fan favorite character for those who have been following along with the manga series being released via Weekly Shonen Jump and he definitely shows why in this latest episode.

(Photo: Studio MAPPA)

Gojo explains what Yuji must do and it's not exactly a fantastic situation, as the blindfold wearing warrior explains that his organization in Jujutsu Tech will murder him for eating the finger of Sekuna and holding his personality within himself. To avoid this fate, Yuji must eat all twenty fingers that have been separated from Sekuna himself and gain the entirety of his power and personality. Unfortunately for Yuji, Gojo explains that his eventual execution will still take place regardless.

Giving himself some time to learn more about curses while also joining as a new first year student at Jujutsu Tech, the story line for Jujutsu Kaisen has been established and it's clear that Yuji is going to have a large number of fights ahead of him as he continues to master the power that has been given to him as a result of eating these severed fingers!

What did you think of this second episode of one of this fall's biggest new animes? Will you be following along with the story of Yuji Itadori?