How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is on its way to becoming a hit with fans, and it hasn't even debuted yet! The much-awaited show is slated to go live for fans as one of the fall season's first releases. Well, the new cour is here, and that means Jujutsu Kaisen is less than a day away from its premiere. So if you have questions about how to watch the series, ComicBook.com has the watch guide for you!

When to Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen will debut in the United States on Friday, October 2. The show will be made available the same day as its Japanese premiere thanks to a simulcast deal.

Where to Watch

Crunchyroll is the exclusive license holder for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime in North America. Fans will be able to watch the show's first episode starting October 2 shortly after the series debuts in Japan.

How to Watch

If you want to be one of the first to watch the premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen, you will need a Crunchyroll subscription. The anime streaming service does have free ad-supported accounts, but any of its premium tiers gives access to anime episodes first.

Show Information

Jujutsu Kaisen was created in March 2018 by creator Gege Akutami and published under the Shonen Jump umbrella. The supernatural series became a fast hit with fans who compared its fast pace to that found in Bleach. The series tells the story of Yuki Itadori, a high school student who accidentally becomes the host to a powerful curse. But when it is revealed the boy can somewhat control the power, he is allowed to live long enough to collect the curse fully and help rid the world of other rogue curses. You can check out the synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!"

So, is Jujutsu Kaisen on your must-watch list for the fall season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.