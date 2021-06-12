Jujutsu Kaisen Meets Attack On Titan In a Horrific Mash-Up

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's first season came to a close earlier this year, giving fans a look into the supernatural world of Yuji Itadori and the other students of Jujutsu Tech, and one fan has created one of the most disturbing crossovers by changing a recent panel from Gege Akutami's manga and including an image of Attack On Titan's Eren Jaeger. While this is quite the ingenious fusion of the two dark franchises, be forewarned that if you haven't read the ending of Hajime Isayama's Attack On Titan, this crossover will contain spoilers for the series which recently ended in the pages of its manga.

Though Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to confirm a second season for its popular story, a new movie has already been confirmed that will take us a to a time before Yuji Itadori ate one of Sukuna's fingers and became a cursed energy wielder. While Attack On Titan has never created a feature-length film of its own, it's clear that the anime franchise created by Gege Akutami is seeking to take over both the silver screen and the small screen in the future. Recently, Akutami announced that they will be taking a hiatus from the manga, which is apparently close to reaching its completion as well.

Twitter User Gojo Saturo Eyes shared this hilariously disturbing crossover between Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack On Titan, that takes the latest massacre that unfurled in the recent chapters of Gege Akutami's manga and included the star of Hajime Isayama's dark fantasy in a reference to its ending:

The crossover nobody thought of and didn't ask for it

Jujutsu Kaisen x Attack On Titan crossover pic.twitter.com/CisejUKsRv — MORS // THE JUJUTSU KAISEN GROUP THERAPIST (@GojoSatoruEyes) June 7, 2021

The finale for Attack On Titan is set to arrive early next year, bringing the story of the Scout Regiment to a close as the island of Paradis is now contending not just against the nation of Marley, but the former hero Eren Jaeger, who has partnered with his brother Zeke in order to enact the "Euthanasia Plan" which will attempt to eradicate the power of the Titans in a dramatic fashion.

