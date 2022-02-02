Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan to Debut Special Panels at Anime Japan

It won’t be much longer before Anime Japan goes live, and that means a ton of news is on the horizon for fans. The annual spring event drops hot news about the industry each year, and 2022 will be no different. And now, a new report suggests Attack on Titan will appear at the event alongside Jujutsu Kaisen.

The report went live recently as fan pages discovered a schedule for Anime Japan’s red stage. It was there fans found Attack on Titan is planning to host a panel on March 27. The special event is expected to gather the show’s leading actors, so fans geeking out hardcore over the news.

https://twitter.com/_Dominating/status/1488476958354812939?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

And of course, Attack on Titan will not be alone on this stage. The red stage will host other top-tier titles such as Jujutsu Kaisen. It has been confirmed the series is hosting its panel on March 26. At this point, fans know little about the content of the panel, but they have their own ideas. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has done well enough to justify a full second season, so fans are hoping the anime has that announcement planned.

As Anime Japan nears, ComicBook.com will keep up with all its latest updates and schedules to keep you informed. So in the meantime, it would be wise to catch up on the shows attending the event. Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen can be streamed right now on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The latter is even bringing its film stateside in just a few weeks, so netizens have plenty to time to prepare for Anime Japan this March.

