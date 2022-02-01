Attack On Titan Celebrates Final Season with NYC & LA Murals

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan is exploring some wild, dangerous territory in the battle between the Eldians and the nation of Marley, as Eren and his brother Zeke time travel thanks to their brush with the Founding Titan. With only a few episodes left before the series, apparently, comes to a close, the dark franchise has shared two new murals that have been drawn in New York City and Los Angeles displaying the main protagonists of the anime.

In the latest episode of Attack On Titan, things have taken a serious turn, as the previous episodes of the second half of the fourth season saw the nation of Marley baring down on the denizens of Paradis and Eren Jaeger and his Jaegerists. Though the battle resulted in Eren literally losing his head, the young Jaeger was able to make contact with his brother Zeke and transport the two of them in front of the mysterious paths. Now having the ability to travel to the past, and even make changes to it as a result, the events that will take place in this curious realm will have lasting ramifications on the world created by Hajime Isayama.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crunchyroll shared this new video of the creation of these Attack On Titan murals, taking the opportunity to show how these artistic endeavors were created that will be up until February 6th and give us new takes on the Scout Regiment and the beleaguered protagonist known as Eren Jaeger:

With only a few episodes left in this final season, many fans are debating whether Studio MAPPA might have a movie in the works to bring the dark franchise to a close. The final battle of the series is one that many might not be ready for, but it is prime material for a full-length film should MAPPA decide to go this route. Considering the success of movies like Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, there is certainly reason to end the franchise on the silver screen.

What do you think of these new murals created for Hajime Isayama’s franchise? How do you see the fourth season of Attack On Titan coming to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.