Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases Maki's Long-Awaited Fight

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached a new phase of the Shinjuku Showdown arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the manga is teasing Maki Zenin's long awaited fight against Sukuna! The latest chapters of Gege Akutami's original manga series have been nothing but struggle for Yuji Itadori and the others. Every single one of their efforts has been counted by Sukuna as he adjusts to each of their techniques and is able to overpower them. It's led to Yuji teaming with Yuta Okkotsu for another major effort as a last ditch type of plan to somehow save Megumi Fushiguro.

Jujutsu Kaisen's previous chapter saw Yuta and Yuji's plan in full effect as they trapped Sukuna within Yuta's Domain Expansion, and the final moments of that chapter seemed to catch Sukuna by surprise as Yuta was able to hit the King of Curses with his own technique. But as this plan soon falls apart thanks to an even more surprising twist, it seems like Maki has jumped into the fray next and is gearing up for her long awaited fight against Sukuna as the next major opponent.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Maki vs. Sukuna Begins

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 kicks off the full plan that Yuta and Yuji had cooked up, and the two of them were hoping to somehow get to Megumi's soul inside of his body. When Yuta is able to use the can't miss attack of his Domain Expansion (which was a copied version of Angel's Jacob's Ladder Curse Technique), Yuji is able to use this opening to reach inside of Megumi's soul. But he unfortunately finds out that Megumi has fully given up, and Sukuna is able to fight back out of the Domain Expansion.

As soon as the Domain Expansion shatters, Maki instantly is ready to attack Sukuna next. Sukuna is able to spot her ahead of her attack as the chapter comes to an end, but it's likely that he will let it land considering this has likely piqued his curiosity much like how he's taken Cursed Techniques head on in the past. With the plan to save Megumi failed, it seems that Maki's decided their best option is to outright kill Sukuna.

It's just a matter of making it happen, but are you ready to see how Maki matches up to Sukuna?