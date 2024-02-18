Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Addresses Chapter 249 Error

Jujutsu Kaisen's creator has addressed a mistake made in Chapter 249 of the manga! Jujutsu Kaisen has been working its way through the climax of the Shinjuku Showdown arc as Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori have been trying out a new plan in order to take down Sukuna once and for all. It's seen the two of them trying out all sorts of techniques against the King of Curses, and has resulted in many other sorcerers dying on the way. But as the fight continues, it's also going to get a lot more complicated before it all reaches an end.

But while Jujutsu Kaisen's creator is balancing out all sorts of techniques as the fights and strategies against Sukuna get even more complicated, it turns out that the creator ended up making a mistake. In Chapter 249, the final moments showcase a close up look at Yuta's hand when he activates his Domain Expansion. But it turns out that the ring was put on the wrong finger, and it's something that series creator Gege Akutami pointed out in a special comment released with the newest chapter of the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Addresses Manga Mistake

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 in the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Akutami shared the following author comment addressing this error (as translated by Viz Media) "Why does Okkotsu have a ring on his middle finger? Who drew this? Sigh…" As Jujutsu Kaisen's newest chapter takes the fight to a new level with Yuta using the full extent of his Domain Expansion's can't miss attack, things are only going to get wilder in the manga from this point on.

Jujutsu Kaisen's newest chapter of the series continues Yuta's fight against Sukuna, and Yuji kicks off his first attempt at reaching Megumi Fushiguro's soul within his body. But even this effort soon falls apart as the two of their plan doesn't work as well as they hoped it would. While it had seemed like the fight would be coming to an end soon enough, it turns out that the fight is going to go on for much longer.

