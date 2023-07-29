Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Cosplay Unites Gojo's Flashback Crew

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season made a wild decision to not return to the present by once again following Yuji Itadori, Megumi, and Nobara. With the trio absent from the first film of the franchise, with Jujutsu Kaisen 0 following Yuji's predecessor Yuta Okkotsu, the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc is once again focusing on the past. Following the story of Gojo, Geto, and Shoko when they were students at Jujutsu Tech, three cosplayers have honored the supernatural powerhouses that have gained the spotlight in the anime adaptation's second season.

In the first four episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Gojo and Geto have been tasked with attempting to keep the young girl Riko alive, with the "Star Vessel" being targeted by a murderous cult. Unfortunately for the two protagonists, they were ultimately unsuccessful in saving Riko from facing her untimely demise, as the villainous Toji was able to eliminate his target. While Gojo and Geto were ultimately able to take down the threat, the stage is being set for the events that are taking place today. Next month, the flashback arc will come to an end, bringing back Yuji and his crew to the forefront via the Shibuya Incident Arc. Needless to say, considering the threats that are waiting for the shonen heroes, they might not want to return.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory Cosplay

This flashback arc shows how different Gojo, Geto, and Shoko were in their younger years. In the present, Gojo is currently an all-powerful teacher at Jujutsu Tech, Geto has become a nefarious antagonist seeking to eliminate humanity, and Shoko is working as the school's doctor. Before the Hidden Inventory Arc ends, anime fans will have a much better understanding as to how they three sorcerers ended up as they are in the present.

In terms of Jujutsu Kaisen's manga, creator Gege Akutami has been touting that the conclusion of the supernatural series is on the horizon. While no release date has been set for a final chapter, the anime adaptation still most likely has several seasons ahead of it should the television series follow the source material.

What do you think of this trio of cosplayers when it comes to the Jujutsu Kaisen series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.