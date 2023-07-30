Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Breaks Hearts With Riko

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has reached the climax of the Gojo's Past arc, and one awesome cosplay is breaking hearts all over again by bringing Riko Amanai back to life! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 kicked off its new episodes this Summer by taking on the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga. These arcs highlighted a very distinct mission from Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's shared pasts at Jujutsu Tech, and the results of which ended up sending them on their distinct paths we see play out in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and beyond.

This mission had introduced them to Riko, who they were supposed to protect so she could be assimilated into Tengen to keep the barriers around the world intact. But when given the choice, Riko wanted to keep living her own life. This was unfortunately cut short, and seeing her death is what send Gojo and Geto into some very distinct paths that we are going to see even more of as the anime continues. Now Riko Amanai's place in Jujutsu Kaisen has been honored with some perfect cosplay from sailorkayla on TikTok! Check it out below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen

If you wanted to catch up with the anime as it is so far, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now streaming its episodes exclusively with Crunchyroll along with the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. They begin to tease the first half of the new season as such, "This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community."

The synopsis continues with, "One mission is the escorting and erasure of the 'Star Plasma Vessel', Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…"

What did you think of Riko Amanai's tragically short run in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Jujutsu Kaisen in the comments!