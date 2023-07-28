Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Reveals Essential Post Credit Scene

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is one of the most significant events of the summer anime season, beginning the latest anime outing by taking viewers to the past. In the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc, the series is taking the opportunity to examine Gojo and Geto as students at Jujutsu Tech. With this latest storyline throwing some heavy subject matter at the cursed energy wielders, the latest episode from Studio MAPPA has a post-credits scene that is downright essential for this arc and beyond.

Post-credits scenes are nothing new in the world of pop culture, with perhaps the Marvel Cinematic Universe making the best use of the moments to help hype the future of its universe. The anime world has also used post-credits scenes, with the recent Jujutsu Kaisen episode supplying viewers with an essential scene featuring Gojo and Geto. The fourth episode of this latest season focused on the fight against Toji, as both Geto and Gojo found themselves coming wildly close to death despite their wild strength. Luckily, Gojo found himself able to eliminate Toji but ultimately felt the failure of being unable to save Riko from her demise, which made for one of the most shocking scenes of season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen Post-Credits Scene

If you missed the post-credits scene, it focuses on Gojo walking past the cult known as the "Children of the Star" who were thrilled to see that Riko had died. Following his brush with death, Gojo suggests to Geto that they should eliminate the clapping cultists, and shockingly, Geto is the one to talk him out of it. This pivotal scene shows how different the two have become and it's a scene that many might have missed if they didn't know it took place following the credits.

I really hope people keep watching after the credits of this week's Jujutsu Kaisen episode. While I do like the placement of this scene at the very end of the episode from a narrative standpoint, it would be a shame if a bunch of people missed this pivotal moment pic.twitter.com/GjgOvgDdff — FingersCrossed (@FingersCro55ed) July 27, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen still has a few episodes left to follow along with this flashback arc, though the Shibuya Incident Arc is right around the corner. Taking the opportunity to bring viewers back to the present, the second arc of the second season will arrive on August 31st. It's been quite some time since we saw Yuji Itadori and his present classmates in action, and the supernatural shonen stars will need to hit the ground floor running in this terrifying new storyline.

What did you think of this recent post-credits scene? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.