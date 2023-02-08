Jujutsu Kaisen Highlights Maki With Fierce Cover Art

Jujutsu Kaisen has put Maki Zenin through quite the ringer since the events of the Shibuya Incident, and the cover art for the newest volume of the manga soon hitting shelves overseas is highlighting everything that has happened to her since! Maki was already one of the major fan favorites that the series loved to showcase in action, but that grew in a major way with the fallout of the Shibuya Incident. The Maki we see in the latest chapters of the series is a much different person now than when she was first introduced to the series thanks to all of the chaos.

The Culling Game arc has pushed Maki to a whole new kind of realm as she is now forging ahead with a massive power up, and some changes that have wiped the Zenin clan off the map. She's gone through so much (and looks much differently than she ever has), that she now has gotten the honor of gracing the cover for Volume 22 of the manga series as it's gearing up for its release across Japan later this Spring. You can check out the cover art below:

How to Check Out Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is now completely available to read through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to catch up to see what's going on with Maki as the Culling Game continues. If the anime is more your speed, you can catch up with the first season of the TV anime and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel film now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Jujutsu Kaisen as such:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

