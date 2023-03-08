Jujutsu Kaisen Pits Maki Against Resident Evil in Bloody Crossover

If there is one thing the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga has made clear, it is that Maki Zenin is the absolute goat. Since the heroine debuted, Maki has been a force of nature, and their power has only grown in recent Jujutsu Kaisen arcs. As fans await Maki's role in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the manga is doing its own thing with the over-powered heroine. And now, a viral mash-up is pitting Maki against Resident Evil with some convincing art.

As you can see below, the crossover comes from Twitter fan-artist Imeko_san. In the past, the fan has done all sorts of Jujutsu Kaisen manga tributes, and their latest introduces Maki to a very famous franchise. Following in the footsteps of Jill Valentine and Ada Wong, Maki gives Resident Evil a try in this crossover, and it proves the sorcerer can do just about anything.

After all, the Jujutsu Kaisen x Resident Evil head canon puts Maki's scars to good use. Armed with a pistol and a RCPD badge, Maki looks ready to take down any and all infected foes. If we had to guess, Maki could take on the entirety of Raccoon City sans cursed energy, so there is no telling what kind of damage she could do nowadays.

Of course, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has made it clear Maki is a deadly threat now. Her power is level with Yuta at this point, and the manga's Culling Game arc just let her go toe-to-toe with Sukuna. Of course, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has yet to power up Maki to this level, but the show is making progress. This July, we will see Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 go live at last, and fans can expect Maki to show out when the anime begins tackling the Shibuya Incident arc.

As for Resident Evil fans, the franchise is working on a number of projects these days. Soon, CAPCOM will release its next title in the series as its remake of Resident Evil 4 is set to launch on next-gen consoles. Resident Evil Village is also getting a new lease on life thanks to the PSVR2. The hit game has embraced virtual realty gaming on the frontlines, and reviews suggest the Resident Evil project is impossibly scary for those brave enough to try it out.

Do you think Maki could take on a Resident Evil twist and come out alive?