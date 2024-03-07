Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Captures The Controversial Mei Mei

Of the many events that took place in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc, one of the most talked about was a scene involving Mei Mei and her younger brother Ui Ui. In the fight against Suguru Geto, Mahito, and the hordes of cursed spirits, the duo who call Jujutsu Tech their home made a controversial decision to flee the battlefield while "celebrating" in a way that caused many eyebrows to be raised. With Mei Mei capturing headlines, it should come as no surprise that cosplayers are bringing the sorcerer to life via cosplay.

Following the Shibuya Incident Arc's conclusion, Yuji Itadori has found himself in a tricky situation. Thanks to the havoc wrought upon the Japanese city by Sukuna, Jujutsu Tech has a warrant out for Yuji's execution. In a shocking move, the higher-ups of the university have decided that the star of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yuta Okkotsu, will be the one to hunt the shonen protagonist. Luckily, MAPPA confirmed that a third season was in production following the season two finale, though anime fans might be waiting some time to see Yuji and Yuta's fight thanks to the time needed to weave the Culling Games on the small screen.

Mei Mei Comes To Life – Controversy Not Included

For those hoping to see more of Mei Mei in Jujutsu Kaisen season three, you might be disappointed. Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, don't expect the controversial sorcerer to play a big role in the competition established by Suguru Geto. Thanks to escaping from the Shibuya Incident Arc and seeing the damage wrought in the storyline, Mei Mei doesn't want much of a part to play in the Culling Game, though that doesn't mean she'll be completely absent.

While the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen might be far away, the manga is continuing to release new chapters on a regular basis. Creator Gege Akutami has hinted at the fact that Yuji Itadori's tale is about to come to an end, though considering the battle that is currently taking place in Weekly Shonen Jump, the supernatural shonen series is looking to end in a grand fashion.

What role do you think Mei Mei will play in the grand finale for Jujutsu Kaisen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.