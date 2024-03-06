Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Anime Japan 2024 With New Key Visual

Jujutsu Kaisen is hot off some big wins at this year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards, taking home the crown as "Best Anime Series" among other category victories. Thanks to the popularity of the Hidden Inventory Arc and the Shibuya Incident Arc that made up season two, a third season was quickly confirmed for Jujutsu Tech's future. It should come as no surprise that Jujutsu Kaisen's influence grows, as it will have a role at this year's Anime Expo.

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season threw some major curveballs at Yuji Itadori and his friends, with the nefarious plan of Suguru Geto and Mahito coming to fruition. Locking away Gojo inside of the Prison Realm, the world has fundamentally changed as the third season will focus on the Culling Game. It might be some time before we see MAPPA unleash the third season, but rest assured, it will be an arc that will shake the foundation of Jujutsu Tech to its core.

Anime Japan 2024: A Jujutsu Kaisen Affair

To help solidify Jujutsu Kaisen's presence at Anime Japan taking place on March 23rd and March 24th, Toho has shared a new visual that once again brings together the teachers and students of Jujutsu Tech. One of the big twists of this art is that it ventures into the past, highlighting the classes of both the past and the present.

If you want a breakdown of the anime franchises that will be a part of Anime Japan 2024, the upcoming event arriving later this month has a guide to the panels that will make up the convention that reads as such,

Red Stage: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Oblivion Battery, Oshi no Ko, Kaiju No. 8, Blue Box, My Hero Academia, Apothecary Diaries



Green Stage: Undead Unluck, New Prince of Tennis, Mission: Yozakura fAMILY, Natsume's Book of Friends, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End



Blue Stage: 2.5D Seduction, Blue Exorcist, Spice and Wolf, Monogatari: Off and Monster Season

While anime fans might be waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen's third season, the manga is continuing to release new chapters weekly. Creator Gege Akutami, without going into spoiler territory, has unleashed one of the biggest battles of the supernatural shonen series to date as the manga inches toward its grand finale.

Which anime are you most excited to learn more about at this year's Anime Japan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.