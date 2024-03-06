Jujutsu Kaisen Really Wants Fans to Stop Leaking Spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen needs little introduction. The series is one of the biggest in anime and manga these days, after all. Creator Gege Akutami has all eyes on him as Jujutsu Kaisen has amassed an army of fans worldwide. And in a rare new post, the team behind Jujutsu Kaisen is asking fans to please stop spreading leaks online.

The surprising note comes from X (Twitter) as the official page for the Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition shared an update. The new post promised information about the long-awaited exhibition was on the horizon. In fact, the details will go live this weekend, and the Jujutsu Kaisen team doesn't want the info leaked ahead of time.

"More information about the exhibition will be announced in the 15th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump which will be released on March 11th. Please check it out! Also, we ask for your help in preventing the spread of illegally uploaded "leaked" information before its official release date," the Jujutsu Kaisen team shared.

For those confused about this plea, you should know Jujutsu Kaisen has been the victim of prolific leaks in the past few years. As one of the most popular manga on the market, influencers have cropped up online to share Jujutsu Kaisen leaks well before their official release. Though once seen as a niche issue, social media has since seen a dramatic spike in manga leaks as of late. From Jujutsu Kaisen to My Hero Academia, the biggest series are always a target, and now official are asking fans to please stop.

And in some cases, officials are doing more than just ask fans. In the past month, manga leaks made headlines as Japanese authorities arrested several foreigners tied to such crimes. Police believe there are more involved with the group's activities, and the threat of arrest has led many leakers to shut down their accounts online. But still, there are some out there willing to risk this ire for clout.

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen comment? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!