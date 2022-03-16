Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Drops The Hammer With Nobara

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen fan is really bringing the hammer down with some excellent Nobara Kugisaki cosplay! Gege Akutami’s original manga franchise is now enjoying a whole new universe of popularity as following the successful release of the anime’s first season, the franchise is now readying to take over theaters with its new movie. Fans were quickly drawn to the anime’s wild world of characters who each had a major chip on their shoulders, but there was probably no better example of this dynamic than Nobara Kugisaki and her motivations in the first season of the series.

While Nobara had some of her big moments in the first half of the debut season, it wasn’t until the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc that fans really got to see what she could do as a Jujutsu Sorcerer. Working alongside Yuji Itadori by the end of the season, Nobara ended up having some of the biggest fights in the anime and some of the most memorable moments brought about by her fiery personality. It’s this fiery nature that has been brought to life excellently through some awesome cosplay from @rinnegoddess on Instagram! You can check it out below:

Fans will get to see Nobara Kugisaki in action again with the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, which has been confirmed to be in the works for a release some time in 2023. It’s going to be a bit of a wait for her return, but there’s still a major way to get a new fix of this franchise with the upcoming release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Kicking off its theatrical run in North America and other international territories on March 18th, Crunchyroll begins to describe Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as such:

“When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. ‘It’s a promise. When we both grow up, we’ll get married.’ Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. ‘I want the confidence to say it’s okay that I’m alive!’ ‘While I’m at Jujutsu High, I’ll break Rika-chan’s curse.’”

The synopsis continues with, “Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. ‘This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.‘ While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end?And what will happen to breaking Rika’s curse…?”

What do you think? Are you excited to see Nobara again in Jujutsu Kaisen’s next season? What are your favorite Nobara moments so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!