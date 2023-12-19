Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Captures Season 2's Creepiest Scene

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc is almost at the end of its rope, and Suguru Geto is set to play a big role in its conclusion. After Yuji Itadori witnessed the deaths of both Nanami and Nobara at the hands of the villain Mahito, the shonen protagonist's revenge was cut short thanks to the arrival of Geto. While this season has been fit to bursting with shocking moments, the big reveal surrounding Geto and his true identity is one of the creepiest and one cosplayer has brought the scene to life.

"Suguru Geto" isn't exactly who he said he was. Following the events of the movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it was revealed that Geto had died at the hands of his one-time best friend, Gojo. It turns out that Geto did not come back from the dead, but instead, a mysterious being has taken control of Geto's body. Piloting Geto's frame like a Mobile Suit Gundam, the figure is seemingly aiming to create a similar world to what Suguru had wanted, aiming to eliminate all those who don't have cursed energy at their disposal. Despite not being the "real" Suguru Geto, the villain is still a serious threat to the world at large.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Creepiest Moment Comes to The Real World

Geto's cursed abilities allow him to "ingest" supernatural beings and add their power to his own. As anime viewers witnessed in the Hidden Inventory Arc, Suguru's power has a terrible side effect where it is having an ill effect on his mind. The act of eating dark entities might have impacted his view of the world and despite becoming one of the most powerful sorcerers, it led him to his current path.

Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to confirm if a third season is on the way from Studio MAPPA, but based on the popularity of the shonen series, it seems like a safe bet that season two won't end Yuji Itadori's story. Recently, at this year's Jump Festa, creator Gege Akutami hinted at the idea that the shonen series' manga will end next year, though luckily, there is plenty more material to be brought to the anime series.

