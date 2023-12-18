Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22 Promo Released: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is quickly reaching its final episodes for the year, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 22 of the season! Jujutsu Kaisen has reached the climax of the Shibuya Incident arc with its latest episodes as Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo were the only ones left standing who could face off against the dangerous Mahito. As the anime's newest episode brought this fight to its climax, the end of the episode teased that the fight is far from over as Yuji is left with very few options.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is getting ready for a direct confrontation between Kenjaku and Yuji as teased by the end of the newest episode as Mahito begged the former Suguru Geto for help, but this could really go either way as this violent arc full of massive fights continues to get more intense with each passing moment. Now we've gotten the first rough look at what to expect from Episode 22 of the season with the newest promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 that you can check out below.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22 Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22 is titled "Metamorphosis, Part 2" and will be releasing on Thursday, December 21st overseas before being available to stream exclusively with Crunchyroll not long after. With the Shibuya Incident arc now at its final few episodes, you can catch up with everything that's happened in the second season so far (and the first season along with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) streaming with Crunchyroll. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

What are you hoping to see in Jujutsu Kaisen's next Season 2 episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!