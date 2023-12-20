Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22 Images Released

Are you ready for Jujutsu Kaisen's next episode? If so, you are in luck. We have less than a day to go before the hit series calls a comeback. Jujutsu Kaisen season two will bring episode 22 to life tomorrow, and we've just been given a first look at the epic release.

As you can see below, the new episode stills put four familiar faces before fans. In one, we can see Choso looking downright wrathful as he lets out a yell. A second still was released showcasing Fake Geto while another puts Mahito in focus. The cursed user is trailing blood in this shot, but no one here is bleeding quite like Yuji.

After all, our hero is seen in a close up with blood all over his face. From his forehead to his cheek, the sorcerer is covered in blood, but he isn't down for the count. Yuji still has a score to settle with Mahito, and thanks to a push from Todo, he is ready to show the curse to the door.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen season two, you should know the hit anime is streaming new episodes each week. You can find the show's current episodes on Crunchyroll, and as for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, it is available for free on the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

