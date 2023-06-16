Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Focuses on Season 2 Villain Toji

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is slated to arrive next month, with the anime series set to be one of the biggest returns of the anime summer season. While the upcoming episodes will finally bring Yuji Itadori and his friends back to the spotlight, the entirety of season 2 won't be featuring the original shonen heroes. MAPPA is set to adapt the storyline that follows Gojo in his earlier years as a student of Jujutsu Tech, rather than a teacher, and one cosplayer has jumped the gun by bringing one of season 2's biggest villains to life.

While the flashback focusing on Gojo will feature one of the biggest antagonists of the series to date, Suguru Geto, the arc will focus on an era wherein Geto was actually best friends with one of the franchise's most powerful heroes. This upcoming arc will lay out why Geto became a villain and further study the path that saw the two former friends at each other's throats. Without going too deep into spoiler territory, expect Toji to be a major thorn in the side of the students of Jujutsu Tech, with a background that establishes him as a brutal entry into Jujutsu Kaisen's history.

Toji Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season will arrive on July 6th, telling arcs that take anime viewers to the past and the present of Jujutsu Tech. Following the success of the first movie of the franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, season 2 has some big shoes to fill when it comes to the arcs that came before it. Based on the events of the manga that are set to be adapted, the upcoming season will house some of the biggest battles of the anime so far.

When it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen's manga, creator Gege Akutami has hinted in the past that the end is in sight for Yuji Itadori and his fellow cursed energy wielders. Joining the likes of One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Mashle: Magic And Muscles to name a few, there are a handful of shonen series that are approaching their finales. Luckily, there is still plenty of material left for the anime to adapt that could warrant a number of seasons and/or feature-length films.

