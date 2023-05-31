Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Gojo's Most Surprising Advantage Over Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off the first of the climactic final battles for the Culling Game arc, and the newest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga revealed Satoru Gojo's surprising advantage of Sukuna's current form! The Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been one major loss for Megumi Fushiguro after another as after failing to save his sister Tsumiki from the clutches of the deadly tournament, his body was subsequently taken over by Sukuna. But things have started to turn around as Gojo is now back at the center of the action in the new chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off the first of the final battles for the Culling Game as Gojo made his first move against Sukuna in the previous chapter, and the newest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed the first real moments of combat between the strongest sorcerer of the present and the King of Curses from the past. But while Sukuna might have taken over Megumi's body as a way to somehow stop Gojo from fighting at his best, Gojo explains that he'll have no problems fighting Megumi at all thanks to a surprising advantage. He can push someone who looks like Toji Fushiguro just fine.

(Photo: Shueisha)

JJK: Explaining What Gojo Has Over Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 224 picks up shortly after Gojo was able to land a 200% Hollow Purple on Sukuna to start the fight as a show of dominance over Sukuna. The King of Curses explains that though he was caught off guard initially, Sukuna is still confident in the fact that he'll defeat Gojo with ease. Gojo then asks why Sukuna is wearing Megumi's face (noting that it's likely to make Gojo hold back), but Gojo then explains he underwent special training for this fight.

He'll have no hesitation in hitting Megumi in the fact, because that face reminds him so much of Toji Fushiguro. Gojo will be able to focus on taking on Sukuna first and worrying about Megumi later because Sukuna's already died once and taken Yuji with him. Gojo's experienced what this felt like already, and with that in mind he won't hold back in fear of another student dying in front of him. This fearlessness means Gojo will be able to fight at his peak, and it's going to be a welcome advantage over Sukuna.

