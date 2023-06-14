New Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops Launch Ahead of Season 2

With Jujutsu Kaisen fans gearing up for Season 2 later this Summer, Funko has unveiled the second wave of Pop figures based on the wildly popular Shonen franchise following the first drop during last year's Funkoween event. Highlights of the wave include a Glow Itadori (Divergent Fist) AAA Anime exclusive and a flocked Panda exclusive, which you can find links to via the list below. To top things off, Loungefly added a Gojo mini backpack that is also among the exclusive drops. Note that US Super Saver shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. You should also be able to find the common Pops in the lineup here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon in the coming days.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Fans will be able to see Gojo and Geto in action (together with the third member of their group, Shoko Ieiri, and younger versions of many of the anime's characters) in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 when it premieres on July 6th in Japan as part of the upcoming new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2023 anime schedule. Fans will be able to check out the newest episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen as they air overseas with Crunchyroll, and you can currently find the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now streaming with the service as well.

As for what to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Crunchyroll teases it as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."