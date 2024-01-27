Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Resurrects Toji's Hidden Inventory Fit

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season took the opportunity to examine both the present and the past of Jujutsu Tech. In doing so, Megumi's father, Toji, was front and center in both and the anime adaptation as able to capture the ferocity of the warrior who didn't have mastery of cursed energy. Despite lacking supernatural techniques, Toji was able to nearly kill both Gojo and Megumi, and while his future in the series is far from assured, anime cosplayers are taking the opportunity to focus on the villain.

Toji first appeared during the Hidden Inventory Arc, looking to kill the young girl who had been deemed the Star Plasma Vessel. Unfortunately for Gojo and Geto, Megumi's father was successful in his assassination mission, but eventually found himself dying at the hands of the blindfold-wearing Jujutsu Tech teacher. During the events of the Shibuya Incident Arc, an evil sorcerer attempted to make use of Gojo's imprisonment in the Prison Realm but was overtaken by the powerful brawler. Simply seeking to fight powerful opponents, Toji was a loose canon in Shibuya, eventually finding himself coming face-to-face with his son in battle. Once Toji learned the identity of his opponents, things changed drastically in a short amount of time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Helps Toji Return

Once Toji learned that he was fighting his own son, the shonen villain would take his own life. Giving his son some final words of wisdom, Megumi would never truly know that he was fighting against his own father. While Megumi was able to survive the events of the Shibuya Incident Arc, season three is going to have plenty in story for the son of Toji.

While Toji's time in the series is now finished, the problems that are set to hit Yuji Itadori and Megumi in the third season will arrive hot and heavy. Despite the pair of students surviving Shibuya, the Culling Game is going to raise the stakes for the shonen heroes. With Nobara seemingly killed by Mahito in the second season, those who remain are going to need some serious assistance when it comes to surviving the upcoming anime season.

