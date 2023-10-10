Jujutsu Kaisen Is Releasing a Plush of Toji's Curse BFF

Jujutsu Kaisen's second anime season focuses on both the present and the past in the supernatural world of Jujutsu Tech. Despite the fact that it focuses on two different timelines, the anime adaptation has seen the cursed energy wielder, Toji Fushiguro, appear in both arcs in some unexpected ways. Having a big hand in setting Suguru Geto on his villainous path, Toji's powers were quite unique in the face of other sorcerers and one of his "curses" is making its way to the "real world" this fall.

Unlike both Gojo and Geto, Toji had no cursed energy to call his own but was able to fight both to a standstill thanks in part to his wide array of cursed weapons and his wild physical prowess. Much like Naruto's Rock Lee, Toji transformed himself into a powerhouse that was able to take down cursed sorcerers through sheer will and determination. While the figure is clearly one of the biggest villains of the Hidden Inventory Arc, Toji would also be revealed to be the father of Megumi, one of Yuji Itadori's most trusted allies. Dying as a result of his fight against Gojo, Toji has since made an unexpected return in the Shibuya Incident Arc playing out in the anime adaptation as we speak.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Most Popular Worm

Sega will apparently be bringing the Jujutsu Kaisen cursed spirit to its arcades, which you can check out here. Thanks to his determination, Toji was able to add this wicked curse to his weapon roster, though it never did increase his luck when it came to gambling. Toji has become a fan-favorite villain and his involvement in the Shibuya Arc certainly came as a surprise to fans.

As those who have been following Jujutsu Kaisen's second season know, Toji recently made a comeback thanks to new cursed energy wielders that are attempting to capitalize on Gojo's confinement within the Prison Realm. With one new villain chowing down on a bone from Toji's corpse, the villain of the Hidden Inventory Arc has returned after being dead for quite some time, which will cause problems for Yuji and his friends.

