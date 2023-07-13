Jujutsu Kaisen: Toji Will Show Things Fans Have "Never Seen Before"

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is about to fully introduce Toji Fushiguro into the anime following his debut in the season premiere, and one of the executives behind the anime is teasing that Toji will have new things to show in the coming episodes! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been one of the most anticipated anime returns of the Summer 2023 anime schedule overall, and it's hard not to see why as there are some key characters who will be making an appearance with the coming arcs adapted from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga series. And then there's Toji, who's on a whole other level of that.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 introduced Tojo to the anime in the final moments of its premiere, and fans are already anxious to see more from Megumi's father in action. Further heightening this anticipation was a recent comment from MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka during Anime Expo 2023 this year (as highlighted by @king_jin_woo on Twitter) where he had teased that fans will be treated to a version of Toji that fans have "never seen before." Just seeing Toji in anime action was already promising, but that's certainly even more of a tease for the future.

How to Watch Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Toji will be playing a major role in both of the major arcs coming in the new season so if you wanted to check it out, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now streaming its episodes exclusively with Crunchyroll along with the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. They begin to tease the first half of the new season as such, "This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community."

The synopsis continues with, "One mission is the escorting and erasure of the 'Star Plasma Vessel', Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…"

