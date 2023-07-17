Megan Thee Stallion Hits Up Jujutsu Kaisen With a Sukuna Cosplay

Jujutsu Kaisen is back with a new season, and you can bet Megan Thee Stallion is tuning in. The rapper is one of the genre’s biggest stars, and amid their rise to fame, Megan Thee Stallion made headlines for their love of anime. From My Hero Academia to Black Clover, the A-list artist has seen them all, and now they are paying tribute to Sukuna with a special cosplay.

The piece comes courtesy of Megan Thee Stallion herself over on TikTok. As you can see below, the rapper is seen videoing herself in a ready room while her hair gets styled. The pink-black hair is most definitely giving Sukuna vibes, and any Jujutsu Kaisen fan could attest to such. So of course, Megan Thee Stallion took a moment to bring the King of Curses to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, a bit of makeup turns Megan Thee Stallion into Sukuna, and the glamorous cosplay is spot on. However, it seems the rapper wants to do more for the Jujutsu Kaisen star. “Ima learn how to edit one day but eff it,” she captioned this new video. “I’m watching Jujutsu Kaisen lol and sukuna is my bihh.”

Clearly, Megan Thee Stallion has a thing for Sukuna, and she is not the only one. The King of Curses has fans across the globe. Whether you read the manga or like binging the anime, no one is immune to Sukuna’s charm. So hopefully, Megan Thee Stallion will get to test a full-blown Sukuna cosplay some day.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime’s second season did just premiere. You can watch the show over on Crunchyroll right now. So for more details, you can read the official blurb of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

What do you think about the rapper’s take on Sukuna here? Are you keeping up with Jujutsu Kaisen season two? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!