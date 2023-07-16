Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Scores Impressive Ratings Following Premiere

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is here, and right now, it seems all eyes are on the hit shonen. If you did not know, Gojo Satoru returned to TV this summer a few years after Jujutsu Kaisen wrapped its first season. So far, the comeback is doing well on streaming and online chatter about Gojo’s Past arc has yet to dip. Now, we have data from Japan’s network ratings, and it proves Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is thriving no matter how you watch it.

The update comes from Japan as a slew of network ratings were released for July 3-9. It was there the top 12 series were shown in terms of average household rating. As this sample shows, the top-performing shows are still children’s anime, but Jujutsu Kaisen breaks that cycle with a 2.6 rating.

Looking at this chart, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is listed in 9th place and is the only TBS show on the list. The first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen’s new season roped in plenty of viewers, and while its spot at 9th may surprise you, that rank is pretty good. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen’s time slot is at midnight, and the other shows listed here are either primetime or morning hits.

With a rating of 2.6, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 came close to One Piece’s score at 2.9. Crayon Shin-chan and Soaring Sky Pretty Cure also took home a rating of 2.9. Doraemon nabbed a rating of 3.3 while MIX Season 2 did well with 3.4. Chibi Maruko-chan shot up to 5.0 while Detective Conan sailed to second place with a rating of 5.3. And finally, Sazae-san took home first place with a whopping rating of 7.8.

Obviously, Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t a classic like One Piece, and it doesn’t have the nostalgia of Sazae-san. For a midnight slot, the premiere of season two ranked well in Japan. And once Jujutsu Kaisen kickstarts the Shibuya arc, well – you can imagine how much its ratings will rise.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can find the anime streaming on Crunchyroll right now. For more details on the supernatural shonen, you can read its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

