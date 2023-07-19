Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 English Dub Release Date, Cast Announced

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now underway and now fans can see even more of the new episodes as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has set a release date and revealed the main voice cast for its English dub release! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been tackling the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga with the first few episodes of its new season hitting this Summer, but fans holding out for the release in other dubbed languages have been waiting patiently to see the new season for themselves. Thankfully the wait will soon be over!

Crunchyroll has officially announced they will be releasing Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Russian, which will start releasing this July. The English dub for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be premiering with Crunchyroll on July 20th at 1:30PM PDT. Featuring Suzy Goldish as ADR Director, the English dub cast for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 includes the likes of Kaiji Tang as Satoru Gojo, Lex Lang as Suguru Geto, Nicolas Roye as Toji Fushiguro, Ryan Bartley as Shoko Ieiri, and Reba Buhr as Riko Amanai.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

The international dubs for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 are scheduled to release as such:

July 20 at 1:30 pm PDT – English

July 27 – Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian

August 3 – Italian

August 10 – Castilian Spanish

If you wanted to catch up with the anime as it is so far, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now streaming its episodes exclusively with Crunchyroll along with the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. They begin to tease the first half of the new season as such, “This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it’s spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community.”

The synopsis continues with, “One mission is the escorting and erasure of the ‘Star Plasma Vessel’, Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…”

Will you be checking out Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's English dub?