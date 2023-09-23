Jujutsu Kaisen's Creator Comments on Anime's Latest Shocking Episode

The Shibuya Incident Arc just released what might very well be the biggest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime to date. Focusing on Gojo going ham on quite a few villains in the locale that has been separated from society thanks to supernatural shenanigans, the recent installment had quite a few massive surprises for anime viewers. Now, the creator of the supernatural shonen series, Gege Akutami, has commented on the latest episode of MAPPA's Jujutsu Kaisen season two as the anime world continues to reel from the installment's events.

Warning. If you have yet to watch episode nine of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, be forewarned that we'll be touching on some major spoilers. While Gojo arrived at the Shibuya Incident outnumbered, facing the likes of Jogo, Hinami, and Choso, the Jujutsu Tech teacher made quick work in defeating the antagonists and even killing Hinami during their brawl. Unfortunately, Gojo found himself unable to stop the plan of "Suguru Geto" from reaching its conclusion, as the all-powerful hero found himself unable to avoid a trap that would lock him permanently inside of the "Prison Realm". With Geto revealing that he's not all that he appeared to be, the loss of Gojo is a major blow to Jujutsu Tech and will put some serious responsibility on the shoulders of Yuji and company.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen's Creator Talks The Shibuya Arc

Mangaka Gege Akutami, who forged the story of Jujutsu Tech, had this to say when it came to episode nine of Jujutsu Kaisen's second anime season, "Thanks for season two episode nine! Gojo was way cooler and scarier than in the manga! The timing when Jogo came out of the smoke and his arm regrew was so badass, I actually laughed. The lip syncing was perfect, I got so hyped!"

Despite so much taking place in MAPPA's latest installment, the Shibuya Incident Arc has only just begun. With Gojo staring down quite a lengthy prison sentence, Suguru Geto and his villainous allies are free to do some serious damage to the world at large. It's clear that the latest storyline is set to change the world of Jujutsu Tech forever.

What was the most shocking moment from Jujutsu Kaisen's latest episode of the Shibuya Incident Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.