Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Reveals the Victor of Gojo vs Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen has been on fire as of late, and we have none other than Gojo Satoru to thank. The series made big headlines earlier this year when its manga revisited Gojo, and the sorcerer has been on a warpath ever since. As of late, Gojo has been busy fighting for his life as the world's strongest sorcerer made a challenge to Sukuna. And now, we have learned how their big battle wrapped.

So be warned! There are big spoilers below for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235. You have been warned.

As you can see here, Shonen Jump put out its new chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen this week, and it was a doozy. We saw Gojo carry on his feud with Sukuna, and it looked like the King of Curses was going to win. He managed to take off Gojo's arm with help from a summons, but that lead did not last. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 ends with a pretty definitive declaration, and it is that Gojo won.

Yes, that is right. It seems like Gojo really is the strongest out there. The sorcerer took serious damage while fighting Sukuna, but he managed to trick the curse when it mattered most. By fooling Sukuna and launching a close-range Hollow Purple, Sukuna was left without the ability to use reverse cursed techniques to heal, and Hollow Purple gave him some serious wounds. Gojo's attack also took out Mahoraga, and the spectators are confident Gojo has won given the state Sukuna is in.

Of course, this is Jujutsu Kaisen we're talking about, so the story could be flipped at any time. Creator Gege Akutami likes a good plot twist, so who knows? Maybe Sukuna has something else up his sleeve that no one could predict. As it stands right now, Gojo is the battle's victor even though he lost an arm and took a serious burn to the face. So if you want to catch up with all things Jujutsu Kaisen, the manga is now available on the Shonen Jump app.

Want to know more about the Shonen Jump series? No worries! You can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

