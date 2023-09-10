Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Finds Its Shibuya Arc Narrator

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is going far and above all expectations. Since the anime returned to the air in July, our favorite sorcerers have dominated the industry. Now, Jujutsu Kaisen is taking things up a notch with its Shibuya arc, and the storyline just debuted its long-awaited narrator.

Oh yeah, that is right. Jujutsu Kaisen listened to the fans' demands. The anime has a narrator now, and the voice of Shibuya couldn't have been cast more perfectly.

“At exactly 7 PM on October 31st, 2018…



A Curtain with a 400-m radius was cast using the Toyoku Branch of the Tokyu Department store as its center.”



— Narrator (Yoshiko Sakakibara)



WE WON WE SO FUCKING WON IM CRYING RN#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/C4SsuErkHK — Lightning (@lightning446) September 7, 2023

The update comes from Jujutsu Kaisen's most recent episode as it began the Shibuya Incident arc. After the battle between Mahito and Mechamaru ended, netizens watched as Gojo was informed of the cursed plan coming for Japan. This is what led Gojo to enter Shibuya on Halloween, and as the new episode ended, the arc was given narration by none other than Yoshiko Sakakibara.

If that name is not familiar to you, we are certain you know the actress' voice. Sakakibara has been in the entertainment industry for decades, and much of their work has been done in anime. From Psycho-Pass to Hellsing and Sailor Moon, she has done it all. Sakakibara also starred in works in Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, so it is safe to say the actress has a storied career. She is also well-known for narrating news programs in Japan, so you can see why Jujutsu Kaisen was quick to cast Sakakibara.

After all, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga relies heavily on narration, and many readers were worried how that would be handled on screen. Narration is often used in anime, but up until now, Jujutsu Kaisen has shied away from the tool. Luckily, the team at Studio MAPPA knew narration was a must-have in the Shibuya Incident arc, and Sakakibara was brought in to handle the work. So if you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you will want to marathon season two on Crunchyroll ASAP.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? No sweat! You can read up on the story's official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this addition to Jujutsu Kaisen? Are you glad to know Shibuya has its iconic narrator?