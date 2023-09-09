Jujutsu Kaisen Releases Poster for New Stage Play

Jujutsu Kaisen's second anime season is two episodes into the Shibuya Incident Arc, a storyline that became legendary among Shonen fans when it initially debuted. Following a flashback arc that took us into the early friendship of Gojo and Geto, Yuji Itadori and friends have returned but might ultimately wish they hadn't. To help cement the popularity of the franchise created by mangaka Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen is about to hit the stage once again in Japan and has a new poster assembling the heroes of the supernatural shonen.

Jujutsu Kaisen season two has thrown some wild moments at fans so far, but there are even more unbelievable battles and surprises to come. Aside from the world-shattering battles of the Shibuya Incident Arc, the storyline will also reveal some major secrets for both the heroes and villains. With villains Geto, Mahito, and others erecting a supernatural barrier to keep humans in the Shibuya area trapped, their only demand is for Satoru Gojo to appear before them. Considering Gojo has been all but invincible during many of his past appearances, taking down opponents that Yuji Itadori could barely handle on his own, the villains clearly have a plan ready to go when it comes to taking down the Jujutsu Tech teacher.

Jujutsu Kaisen On The Stage

"Jujutsu Kaisen The Stage" will be adapting the storylines of the "Kyoto Goodwill Event" and "The Origin of Blind Obedience" which both took place in the first season of the anime adaptation. Arriving on the stage this December, and running until January of next year, the performances will be held in Tokyo and Hyogo. This will mark the second live-action stage play for Yuji Itadori and company, and there could be potentially more in the future.

The current cast for the upcoming stage play will include old and new actors in the live-action portrayal of Jujutsu Kaisen. A cast list for the play currently has listed the following actors for the supernatural adaptation,

Yuji Itadori: Ryuji Sato

Megumi Fushiguro: Kazuaki Yasue

Nobara Kugisaki: Nonoka Yamaguchi

Maki Zen'in: Sara Takatsuki

Toge Inumai: Fuuma Sadamoto

Panda: Takeshi Terayama

Masamichi Yaga: Yoshihiro Minami

Satoru Gojo: Ryosuke Miura

Do you want to see the Jujutsu Kaisen stage play hit North America? Which anime franchises deserve stage plays of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.