Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives Gojo Slick Fem Makeover

One Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has given Satoru Gojo a slick fem makeover! Jujutsu Kaisen is currently enjoying a whole new world of popularity as sales of Gege Akutami's original manga series have increased tenfold since the debut of the series' official anime adaptation last Fall. Part of the reason both the anime and manga releases have been such a hit with fans is the variety of characters and cool designs for both sides of each conflict. One that stands heads and toes above all the other characters (both in and out of universe), however is Satoru Gojo.

As the strongest fighter in the Jujutsu Kaisen world (for now, anyway), Gojo has become one of the more compelling moving pieces in the series as a whole as fans have been glued to what he could be up to next. Part of that draw is seeing his seemingly simplistic design get into the action, and that cool blindfold and student uniform like get up has been given a slick new makeover! Artist @nash_clive has shared their fem take on Gojo with fans on Instagram, and it opens up a cool new world of possibilities for the fighter! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nash Sama (@nash_clive)

Although Gojo himself has been rarely a part of the action in Jujutsu Kaisen's first series, it's soon revealed that this is because he's generally there to end any conflict he's been pulled into. By the time he gets involved in the fights of the series, he's making the last powerful move. This further demonstrates why the cursed spirits seem to be so frightened of him, and why the other Jujutsu Sorcerers of the world seem to hold him in such high regard. He has been meeting those expectations thus far.

That's probably why one of the biggest teases for the future of the anime series has him squarely in the center. It's not yet known whether or not there will be a second season of the series as of this writing, but one of the episodes has dropped a major hint for a plan involving sealing Gojo away that will come about in a second season of episodes. We'll see how that shakes out eventually!

