Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Explains How Gojo Can See Through His Blindfold

You'd be hard-pressed to find fans of Gege Akutami's epic Shonen franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen, who wouldn't agree that Satoru Gojo has pulled away as one of the biggest fan-favorite characters of the franchise, and the creator of the series has recently gone on record to answer a question that has been wracking the brains of many viewers: how does Gojo see through his blindfold? With the latest arc coming to a close thanks to the insane power that is at Gojo's disposal in the Sister School Event, it definitely seems as if the Jujutsu Tech teacher will continue to be popular.

Gojo isn't simply a fan favorite thanks to the insane power at his disposal, his bubbly and idiosyncratic personality is infectious among fans who have been following the journey of Yuji Itadori as the vessel of Sukuna struggles with his inner demon and the external curses that are threatening the world. In teaching Yuji to better harness his cursed energy, Gojo gave his student the hilarious task of keeping his emotions under control while watching a number of Hollywood films, one of which just so happened to be The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook, Akutami went into detail about how the creator believes that Gojo is able to operate normally with a blindfold wrapped around his eyes for the majority of the time in the series, only taking it off to fully access the cursed energy flowing through his body:

"To put it bluntly, Six Eyes is the eyes that shows cursed energy in so much detail. He can even see like high-resolution thermography when wearing a blindfold. He can even recognize things that don't have cursed energy, such as buildings, through the residue and the flow of the cursed energy. On the other hand, if he doesn't wear the blindfold, he will get tired easily, even though he is using the reverse cursed technique to keep his brain fresh. If ordinary people put on Gojo's sunglasses, they won't be able to see anything aside from pitch-blackness."

