Jujutsu Kaisen Sales Are Increasing Tenfold Thanks to the Anime

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the fastest-growing series in Japan right now, and much of that is thanks to its anime. While the manga has been praised since its first chapter, it seems like the anime adaptation has sent sales soaring. In fact, it turns out Jujutsu Kaisen is blowing sales expectations out of the water, and a new chart breaks down how insane the series is doing.

Recently, ShonenSaito broke the situation down on Twitter with a very telling graph. The chart, which can be seen below, shows how well Jujutsu Kaisen volumes are selling upon their release. The data tracks the manga's sales for four weeks, and it seems like Jujutsu Kaisen is shooting up on sales.

As you can see, volume 15 of the manga has sold an insane amount since its debut in Japan on March 4. In its first full week, the data shows Jujutsu Kaisen sold 1,138,789 copies of the volume. This number is massive, and it only encapsulates the first week of sales.

In comparison, volume 14 has sold a total of 1,080,842 copies in its tenure. This total came to light after four weeks of sales, but it is still selling like hotcakes compared to the manga's previous volumes. This is because volume 14 marks the first bundle released since the anime's debut as volume 13 was released the day before Jujutsu Kaisen aired its first episode.

When you look at the numbers, it is impossible to ignore the spike in sales starting with volume 14. This boost aligns with the anime's launch, and fans can hardly say they are surprised by the push. After all, manga titles like Demon Slayer have shown how much a good anime can boost manga sales, so Jujutsu Kaisen is reveling in the limelight when it can.

