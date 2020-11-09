Jujutsu Kaisen Promo Teases Gojo's First Real Fight

✖

While we have seen Satoru Gojo throw hands in Jujutsu Kaisen before, the promo for the next episode of the anime teases his first real fight in the series. Ever since he was introduced to the series, Gojo has been one of the most interesting characters in the anime as he's been touted as the strongest fighter in the entire Jujutsu Kaisen world. Even with this reputation, we've only seen a little of Gojo in action in the series' first couple of episodes. The next episode of the anime, however, will be the first real display of his abilities in a fight.

After establishing a series of new, special grade cursed spirits conspiring to make their move against Gojo in the newest episode, it ended on a major cliffhanger that saw one of the deadlier ones suddenly attack Gojo out in the wild. With this being the first real display of the kind of powerful abilities we have been told about, it's sure to be an exciting fight:

Jujutsu Kaisen EP 7 "Assault" Preview pic.twitter.com/qA8JJxpDNs — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) November 6, 2020

Gojo continues to be one of the more peculiar fighters in Jujutsu Kaisen as we know very little about his abilities so far, but have been told how strong he is. We have seen this strength demonstrated when he was able to quickly overpower the Sukuna possessed Yuji on their first meeting, but anime fans really don't know much else about what Gojo brings to the table.

So this first major fight will serve two purposes. Not only will it help to establish the big cursed spirit threats coming in the anime's first real arc, but it will be able to demonstrate why Gojo's such a big figure in this world at all. Alongside the fight, we'll also get a much better look at some of the techniques introduced in earlier episodes if the next episode plays out like Gege Akutami's original manga release of the story does.

But what do you think of this promo? Excited to see what kind of power Gojo truly holds? How do you feel about these new cursed spirit threats so far? What do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation with these first few episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!