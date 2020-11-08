Jujutsu Kaisen Horrifies with Brutal Death Scene

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime has been filled with some gruesome imagery just a few episodes in, but the newest episode took a deeper turn into horror with a series of particularly brutal deaths in one horrifying scene. With the newest episode of the series laying the groundwork for the series' second major arc following the character introduction episodes thus far, the stakes are getting much higher as the next set of enemies will not be holding back. There's no better example of this that a quick succession of deaths in the sixth episode of the series.

The sixth episode sees a mysterious human meeting with a few cursed spirits inside of a restaurant. After one of the workers runs out scared by the fact he was most likely going to die, the worst comes to pass as all of the workers are brutally murdered as they spontaneously catch fire from the inside out one after another.

That guy made the best decision in his whole life, I guess that's what you call survival instinct. We need Company 8 to deal with this inferno. #JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/CwuLBpzY4c — Joshua Chiu (@JoshuaChiu1993) November 7, 2020

Death has been pretty common in Jujutsu Kaisen (even this soon into its run), but this scene takes it to that next level. Due to the high attention to detail in characters' reactions before their death, and the resigned calmness of the mysterious ringleader (who quips that at least they didn't go to an expensive restaurant), it's a scene that helps to set up how dangerous the world of cursed spirits truly are.

Although Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara had been defeated pretty hardily during their previous mission, this brutal introduction to the volcanic cursed spirit Jogo shows just how much stronger they will need to be in order to stand a chance against the real threats in the battles to come. The spirit they had been defeated seems like a much weaker one than these spirits, so Yuji and the others will need to work plenty hard as the anime continues.

