Jujutsu Kaisen Brings Yuji One Step Closer to Saving Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached a new phase of the Culling Game arc, and the newest chapter of the series has brought Yuji Itadori and the others are now one crucial step closer to saving Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm! Gojo's been out of action for quite a long time as before the Shibuya Incident kicked off in full, he was tricked by Kenjaku and sealed within the Prison Realm. This left every other fighter incredibly vulnerable, but one of the draws of participating in the Prison Realm was the fact that one of the reincarnated sorcerers had the ability to remove the seal and set him free.

It was teased that Hana Kurusu would have the power necessary to remove the seal on the Prison Realm, and it was one of the missions Yuji and Megumi Fushiguro had when they entered the Culling Game. Along with trying to free Megumi's sister Tsumiki from the deadly tournament, they needed to try and get Hana on their side to free Gojo. But as the newest chapter of the series sees Hana offer up she and her reincarnated sorcerer's abilities to help, there's a major catch that will definitely come back to hurt Yuji down the line.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 199 of Jujutsu Kaisen finally brings Yuji back to the series after well over 30 chapters missing in action, and he and Megumi finally reunite after being separated when entering the Tokyo No. 1 Colony. It's revealed that shortly after Hana had spotted the injured Megumi, Yuji had come across her and filled her in on the situation. It's then revealed further that Hana actually is possessed by a reincarnated spirit as well, but it's like Yuji and Sukuna's case where the spirit can freely talk with the others.

This spirit does agree to help Yuji and the others as it does have the ability to remove the seal on the Prison Realm without any problems, but in return it wants to destroy a particular reincarnated sorcerer. It's main goal in this tournament is to kill off all of the other reincarnated sorcerers, but it's hunting down one it calls the "Disgraced One," which Sukuna reveals to Yuji that it's actually him.

So if Yuji wants Hana and Angel's help, they will need to kill Sukuna (and thus Yuji) to do so. This gets Yuji and the others one more critical step closer to freeing Gojo and bringing him back to action, but Yuji's going to need to die yet again. But we'll see how that plays out as the Culling Game continues! How do you think Yuji and the others will work their way out of this one?