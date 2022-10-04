Jujutsu Kaisen Welcomes Yuji Back After Nearly a Year MIA

Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the midst of a new transitional period between all of the intense fights across the Culling Game tournament, and the newest chapter of the series has welcomed Yuji Itadori back to the fray after nearly a year missing in action! The Culling Game tournament has been focusing on each of the members of Yuji and Megumi Fushiguro's teams as they took on their first respective opponents across each of the deadly colonies. It's been the most widespread arc of the series, and this means that there's been some lack of action from the other fan favorites during that time.

With the previous chapter of the series officially bringing Maki Zenin and Noritoshi Kamo's first fight in the Sakurajima Colony to an end, it is now time to shift the focus to the next big conflict. This means finally getting an update on Megumi's status after he was spotted by the Angel nearly a year ago, and this also meant that we got to see Yuji after 32 chapters of focusing on other characters. It's also pretty much the return fans would expect from the hero after missing him for so long.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The last time we had seen Yuji, he had just finished his confrontation with Hiromi Higuruma and was able to talk the fighter into helping them craft a rule that would allow others to transfer points. It's been nearly a year since then as the series had focused on the fights Yuta Okkotsu, Panda, Kinji Hakari, and Maki had in their respective colonies, but thankfully the update in Chapter 199 reveals that both Yuji and Megumi are doing alright so far and have even made allies in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony.

It hasn't been that long of a timespan in the series itself as only a few days have passed for them, and in that time Yuji had quickly befriended Angel and Fumihiko Takaba much like fans expected. He thankfully hasn't been involved in another intense fight since we seen him last, and his update to the others revealed that with Hakari's additional points their team has now gotten enough points to help Megumi's sister Tsumiki.

How did you feel about Yuji's return to the series? Curious to see how he's involved in the next phase of the Culling Game arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!