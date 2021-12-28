Jujutsu Kaisen Shares Update on Gojo’s Prison Sentence

Jujutsu Kaisen shared an update on how Satoru Gojo is faring while he’s being trapped in the Prison Realm! Without getting too much into the nitty-gritty of the why or how this actually happened for fans who might not be completely up to date in the manga, Gojo ends up trapped within a mystical object known as the Prison Realm. This kicks off the status quo shaking Shibuya Incident arc of Gege Akutami’s original manga series, and it’s still something that has yet to be completely solved even in the currently releasing chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Because the mystery of the Prison Realm is likely very far off from being solved, lots of time has passed since Gojo was first trapped in there. It’s still unclear as to what the experience is truly like for Gojo within this item, but Jujutsu Kaisen has given fans a look into what Gojo’s life within the Prison Realm is like with quite the interesting update. This came in the form of a special lo-fi beat video to study to, and you can check out a little bit of Gojo inside the Prison Realm below:

This official background music video gives fans a look at Gojo’s current experience in the Prison Realm, and it’s as nightmarish as one would expect. Gojo himself remains cool and collected in the face of it all, and even falls asleep on some occasions. Extra details in the loop video reveal that along with sleeping, Gojo finds himself thinking about Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, and even Nanami on a few occasions. He also thinks about snacks he’d like to eat, but that raises all sorts of other questions about his time in there too though.

What is clear is that the longer Gojo is trapped within the Prison Realm, the longer he won’t be involved in the fights brewing on the outside. Kenjaku’s plan is gearing up for its next phase, and Gojo could be a key player in helping put a stop to all of that should Yuji and the others free him in time. Until then, at least this is a confirmation that Gojo is still in there in one piece.

