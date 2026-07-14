Jujutsu Kaisen Highlights Its Coolest Characters With New Look Ahead of Season 4

Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the works on Season 4 of the anime, and the franchise is gearing up for the anime’s future with a cool new look at the characters that had standout moments in the third season. Jujutsu Kaisen had a lot to showcase with the third season of the series as it kicked off the highly anticipated Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga. This meant we got to see a whole new wave of characters enter the fray with a deadly new tournament sparked.

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The Culling Game was a deadly tournament that was the second major phase of Kenjaku’s plan that we’ll see more of in the first season. But Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 featured its fair share of cool moments from the tournament with the first few fights for Megumi Fushiguro and Yuta Okkotsu, and the two of them are highlighted in the new cover art for the next major Blu-ray release in Japan along with Ryu Ishigori.

What Was So Great About Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 exploded onto the scene with its adaptation of the Culling Game, which picks up right after the events of the Shibuya Incident arc seen in the second season. With the anime already having some of its biggest deaths in the series to date and even sealing away Satoru Gojo, fans had been wondering how the anime could even follow up such a major event. It turns out that with its focus on the surviving characters, the anime team had lots of room to experiment in all sorts of cool new fashions.

The Culling Game introduced Yuji and Megumi to a whole new roster of characters who had awakened their abilities as a result of the Shibuya Incident, and some of them are even stronger than Gojo with just how broken their powers are. It’s made for an interesting phase of the anime, and that’s going to unfold even further with the upcoming second half of the arc coming in the fourth season. Especially as the anime starts working towards the grand finale.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Come Out?

Courtesy of TOHO animation

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to confirm a release date or window as of this time. There are still many details yet to be revealed about the season, but it will feature Takeru Sato taking over as director from Shota Goshozono for Studio MAPPA. Previously serving as an assistant director for the third season, this is the only major staff reveal that has been made for the new season at this time.

It’s going to be adapting the second half of the Culling Game arc, and that means we’ll see more of the fights that had been promised the first time around. Characters like Hakari and Maki will be getting into their respective first fights in the tournament, and we’ll see even more of Tsukumo and Choso as they get into the action as well. Make sure you catch up with everything that happens now streaming with Crunchyroll, Netflix and more in the meantime.

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