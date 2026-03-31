Jujutsu Kaisen: Top 7 Season 3 Fights, Ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season has come to an end, but luckily, the students and enemies of Jujutsu High are planning to return. The anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA has been confirmed for a fourth season, set to continue the Culling Game following Yuji, Megumi, Maki, and Yuta all taking part in Kenjaku’s deadly competition. With season three ending on the biggest of bangs, now seems like the best time to not only revisit the biggest fights of the series, but also rank them from “worst” to “best.”

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7.) Megumi & Panda Vs. Kirara

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We should start by saying that none of these battles are “bad,” in fact, they could easily be seen as some of the cream of the crop in recent anime history. It’s only the fact that they are competing with one another that makes some of these rank lower. The fight that sees Megumi and Panda teaming up to take on Kirara felt like a battle ripped straight from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, as the Jujutsu Tech allies attempt to figure out their opponent’s techniques. Thanks to Kirara’s “Love Rendezvous,” the heroes find themselves both attempting to figure out their enemy’s powers while also getting Kirara on their side. This battle makes for a fun time in the third season, whereas many of the other battles are anything but fun for those participating.

6.) Reggie Star Vs. Megumi

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Megumi’s fight against Reggie Star takes the idea of his previous battle with Kirara and takes things up a few notches. Specifically, the big antagonist of the Culling Game has an ability that allows him to create anything from the receipts he’s wrapped up in, while also having the wild power to control them in any way he sees fit. Spanning two episodes, Megumi barely manages to eke out a victory here, as the two combatants go blow for blow in more ways than one. This battle is a perfect example of how Jujutsu Kaisen can create battles filled with bone-shattering hits while also injecting some wild elements that can’t be found in any other anime on the market.

5.) Choso Vs. Naoya

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For the meme of Naoya pushing back his hair while punching Choso at the same time alone, this battle would make it to the list. However, this fight helps kick off what anime fans would see in the third season, also arriving as a part of the compilation film, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution. Yuji’s half-brother manages to pull out a win against the cursed speedster, creating one of the most dynamic fights of the third season, though it takes place fairly quickly. Choso and Naoya’s powers couldn’t be more different, with the latter getting the advantage at the start, but Choso claiming the victory. Shockingly enough, this fight wasn’t the only battle from season three’s first episode to make this list.

4.) Yuji Vs. Yuta

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One of the biggest teases in Jujutsu Kaisen’s season two finale was the match featuring Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s star, Yuta Okkotsu, and the current protagonist, Yuji Itadori. While the host to Sukuna has been a powerhouse throughout the first two seasons, the shonen protagonist was not ready for the wall he would encounter, named Yuta. It had been some time since we had seen Okkotsu in action, so seeing him manhandle Yuji while showing off his progress since the first film of the franchise. While the entire fight was something of a ruse, it didn’t stop this confrontation from being the perfect opening salvo to season three.

3.) Yuji Itadori Vs. Hiromi Higuruma

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This fight between the Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist and the public defender works on so many levels. To start, Hiromi Higuruma’s strength makes him a powerhouse in his own right, but his power, known as “Judgeman” takes things to a different level. Not only does Yuji need to survive Hiromi’s strength and weapons, but he must also contend with the sins of his past. In quite the emotional moment, this fight sees Itadori taking responsibility for the innocent deaths that Sukuna was responsible for. In any other list, this might be the top anime fight of the year, but there are two that have reached legendary status.

2.) Maki Vs. The Zenin

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Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season truly hit legendary status when its fourth episode landed, focusing entirely on Maki returning to the Zenin Clan to defeat her family. Gaining a power that puts her on the same level of strength as Toji Fushiguro, Maki proceeds to manhandle her entire clan in such a fashion that you have to feel bad for her opponents. In one of the most dazzling fights of the entire season, Maki takes no prisoners, both demonstrating her new strength and ruthlessness at the same time. This almost can’t be qualified as a fight, as Maki creates more of a massacre of her former clan. Had it not been for the season finale, this would have easily taken the top spot. However, there could be only one.

1.) The Sendai Colony (Yuta Vs. Ryu Vs. Takako Vs. Kurourushi)

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Some might see this as something of a cheat, considering it could be broken down into the individual fights that take place within the Sendai Colony. Since the fights continuously spill into one another, it seems far easier to list this as one giant battle royale, with Yuta Okkotsu caught in the middle. The four combatants here range from a space-manipulating ancient to a cockroach demon to a hairdo-sporting energy wielder to the Shikigami summoner, with each getting their chance to shine. Yuta’s final fight of season three will go down in history as one of the greatest anime fights of all time, and it’s almost impossible to say otherwise. The Sendai Colony is the perfect crescendo to season three, employing the best aspects of Jujutsu Kaisen in one oversized package.

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