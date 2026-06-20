Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Confirms Major Anime Change Ahead of Debut

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 has revealed the first look and details for its next wave of episodes now in the works, and the anime has confirmed one major change behind the scenes heading into the new season. Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the many franchises MAPPA now has in various stages of development, and has revealed the first look at Season 4 as part of a 15th anniversary celebration for the studio this past week. But with the first look at Season 4, it’s been also revealed that someone new will be overseeing its production.

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 has revealed its first major trailer, and with it confirmed that the anime will have a new director behind it all. Takeru Sato was the assistant director for the third season, but has now been promoted to the full series director for the fourth season. Taking over directorial duties from Shota Goshozono, fans are definitely wondering what to expect from the new episodes with such a big change in this coming season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Gets New Director

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“I have been entrusted with serving as the director of the TV anime ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 4: Culling Game Arc Part 2,” new Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 director Takeru Sato stated about his new role. “Every day, I strongly feel the weight of the responsibility that comes with being entrusted with a work filled with tremendous passion, as well as an original story cherished by so many people…The entire staff is working sincerely and earnestly on the production, and I would be delighted if you look forward to it.” But it’s going to be a while before it hits our screens.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 is now in the works with MAPPA, but Takeru Sato taking over as director has been the only concrete update about how it’s coming along. There has been no release window or date announced for the next season as of the time of this writing, but it’s going to be picking up with the second and final half of the Culling Game arc. Gege Akutami’s original manga release introduced fans to a ton of characters who have yet to get into action, and we’ll see it with the new season.

What Will Happen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4?

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 left fans on a huge cliffhanger right as the Culling Game begins in full. Yuji and Megumi had cleared their first respective fights as part of the tournament, but the finale teased that we’ll see all of the other notable characters like Hakari, Maki, Panda and more getting into their respective first fights as the tournament kicks in full. Taking this even further, this first look at Season 4 also reveals the first looks at many of the other grand plans getting into gear.

Kenjaku has been up to something with the Culling Game, and he’s about to enter the real phase of his plan now that the tournament has whittled down many of the Cursed Technique users within the colonies. But that’s not all as Sukuna is teasing he’ll be making his move as well, and this is the first step towards the grand finale for the anime overall. It’s time to catch up with everything that’s happened so far with platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix and more.

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