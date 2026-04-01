Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Finale Hints Gojo Is Coming Back Soon (And You Missed It)

While Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was one of the best seasons, if not the best, there is no denying that without Gojo, something major felt missing. Gojo Satoru, established as the strongest in the Jujutsu world, is the ultimate nuclear weapon against curse users and cursed spirits. With Kenjaku planning the Culling Game for centuries, his first move was sealing the Six Eyes user, Gojo Satoru. Immediately after his sealing, the Culling Game began, and with the sorcerers knowing Gojo alone could end it all, their objective became clear: free him from the Prison Realm.

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In the third episode of the season, it was revealed how Gojo could be unsealed. With all other tools capable of nullifying cursed energy ruled out, Hana Kurusu, also known as Angel, a reincarnated ancient sorcerer and Culling Game player, emerged as the only solution. Possessing a cursed technique that can extinguish other cursed energy, she became the key to unsealing Gojo. While her whereabouts remained unknown for most of the season, the penultimate episode finally showed her appearing before the sorcerers, and the finale included a subtle moment hinting that Hana may be willing to help unseal the Prison Realm.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Finale Subtly Introduces the Key to Gojo’s Unsealing

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The finale of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, after delivering an epic three-way battle with Yuta emerging victorious and securing more points, also includes several teases in its closing moments, highlighting other players. One of the standout reveals is Sukuna’s new form, which makes him look more menacing than ever. Amid these major teases, however, there is a smaller, easily missed moment, Angel carrying Megumi and flying away. With so much happening in the finale, this brief scene can slip by unnoticed, yet it subtly hints that convincing Angel to unseal the Prison Realm may not be as difficult as expected.

Even in the penultimate episode, when Angel arrived to find Megumi collapsed and unconscious, she showed no hostility. This final teaser of her flying away with Megumi also doesn’t come across as threatening, but instead suggests a willingness to help. If that’s the case, once Megumi regains consciousness, fans could see him convincing Angel to undo the seal in the next season. However, it likely won’t be that simple, as Angel may have her own goals to prioritize. Meanwhile, the next season is expected to focus first on the remaining fights teased this season, such as Hakari vs. Kashimo, along with Maki’s actions in the Culling Game. There’s a strong chance that by the end of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4, Gojo could finally return, although a release date for the new season has yet to be announced, despite its confirmation.

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