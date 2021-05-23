Jujutsu Kaisen Trends Worldwide After Huge Maki Moment

Jujutsu Kaisen knows how to rip at its readers' hearts, and it reminded us of that power this week. If you did not know, a new chapter has gone live of the manga, and it was as satisfying as it was painful. Now, the big update has Maki trending all over the world, but fans want to know at what cost the fame comes.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Jujutsu Kaisen and the Culling Game arc! Please proceed with caution!

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

For fans who were brave enough to check out the tag this morning, Maki and Mai have been trending all day. The moment comes after a new chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen went live, and it was all about the Zenin clan. As we know, Maki and Mai have been held back by their pompous family since birth, but things became worse this arc. The twins were forced to work together despite lingering tension to confront their family, and it left Mai dead.

The younger twin sacrificed her life in a tragic bid to bring Maki freedom. This new chapter revealed how intertwined the twins were from birth. As it turns out, Mai held a significant amount of power from Maki given their twin nature, and that is why the eldest was unable to see cursed energy. During this new Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, Mai chooses to pass on and leave her dream to Maki to the grief of her older sister.

As you can see below, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are mourning the death even though some did see it coming. Now, Maki is more powerful than ever, and she is even more determined to destroy the Zenin Clan than before. So if anyone has anything bad to say about Maki, well - they better rethink that stance ASAP!

What do you make of Jujutsu Kaisen's most recent chapter? Did you see Maki and Mai's fates coming or...?