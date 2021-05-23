Jujutsu Kaisen Trends Worldwide After Huge Maki Moment
Jujutsu Kaisen knows how to rip at its readers' hearts, and it reminded us of that power this week. If you did not know, a new chapter has gone live of the manga, and it was as satisfying as it was painful. Now, the big update has Maki trending all over the world, but fans want to know at what cost the fame comes.
So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Jujutsu Kaisen and the Culling Game arc! Please proceed with caution!
For fans who were brave enough to check out the tag this morning, Maki and Mai have been trending all day. The moment comes after a new chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen went live, and it was all about the Zenin clan. As we know, Maki and Mai have been held back by their pompous family since birth, but things became worse this arc. The twins were forced to work together despite lingering tension to confront their family, and it left Mai dead.
The younger twin sacrificed her life in a tragic bid to bring Maki freedom. This new chapter revealed how intertwined the twins were from birth. As it turns out, Mai held a significant amount of power from Maki given their twin nature, and that is why the eldest was unable to see cursed energy. During this new Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, Mai chooses to pass on and leave her dream to Maki to the grief of her older sister.
As you can see below, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are mourning the death even though some did see it coming. Now, Maki is more powerful than ever, and she is even more determined to destroy the Zenin Clan than before. So if anyone has anything bad to say about Maki, well - they better rethink that stance ASAP!
What do you make of Jujutsu Kaisen's most recent chapter? Did you see Maki and Mai's fates coming or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
A Truce
An olive branch is an offering of peace, to show an end of disagreement or dispute, a truce between two parties.
This is so fitting considering the promise Maki and Mai made when they were kids about not letting go. pic.twitter.com/DePKZUHJvz— IZZY | 悟り (@SatorIzzy) May 23, 2021
We All Agree
we all agree that maki should get the next volume cover right? pic.twitter.com/Fs5sUXh8EQ— ayti (@sugurugetowo) May 23, 2021
Ouch Ouch Ouch
This was very beautiful. Mai giving Maki more motivation to destroy this three clan system is poetic. Maki wanted to be head, but Mai’s dying wish is for the clan oligarchy not to exist anymore & now Maki has the power to do this because of her sister’s selfless sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/OGJOlDi1Iz— Malik (@LuhEasy) May 23, 2021
Best Twist Yet
maki being as powerful as toji and being able to sense cursed spirits has to be some of the best development we’ve seen in jjk so far, i cant wait to see what they do with her now pic.twitter.com/2eX1ofrfXI— lunar🌙 (@okkohtsu) May 23, 2021
We're Not Okay
maki trending no. 19 in the US but at what cost pic.twitter.com/FinvzN3iQ6— tae || izou and miwa loving hours (@mintae_chii) May 23, 2021
Take 'Em Out
Maki is going to destroy the Zenin Clan literally...!!#JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/9brgIhYto1— Kyle Anime Scouter (@kylescouter) May 23, 2021
End Them All
jjk spoilers
I hope maki goes full batsh-t insane and burns the entire clan pic.twitter.com/k4RdUPyPep— ros (@ambrosiarts) May 23, 2021
An Absolute Winner
MAKI F-CKING GOAT. 10/10 CHAPTER. pic.twitter.com/3bZqB82C6g— ✟ zach ✟ (@zachissupreb) May 23, 2021