Jujutsu Kaisen Crushes With Brutal Execution in Newest Chapter

Jujutsu Kaisen crushed with a major death in the newest chapter of the series! If there has been one thing made clear about Gege Akutami's original manga series, it's that death is around every corner for pretty much every character in the series. It's all about Yuji Itadori seeking out a good death and helping others find their own kind of meaning in it, and that's been par for the course as many characters have fallen through the intense battles in the series thus far. But now it's set to start an even more death filled arc.

With the Shibuya Incident arc changing the status quo of the series forever by having the higher ups in the Jujutsu society mark Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, and Principal Masamichi Yaga for death for their presumed involvement in the chaos of the incident, the newest chapter of the series sees them carry out one of these executions in a brutal battle in the middle of a quiet street.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 147 of the series revisits Principal Yaga as it's revealed that he had been imprisoned following the Shibuya Incident. With Gojo still trapped within the Prison Realm and Yuta Okkotsu supposedly carrying out Yuji's execution at the same time, Yaga is the only one in the higher up's clutches. They hadn't immediately carried out their execution order, however, because Yaga understands the key to making a fully independent Cursed Corpse like Panda.

But after he is interrogated and is freed by Atsuya Kusakabe, Yaga is followed by those seeking to carry out the execution. Soon even Yoshinobu Gakuganji arrives and still tries to get the answer to creating the advanced Cursed Corpses like Panda. But not getting those answers, Yaga's execution is carried out as he's killed by Gakuganji's technique. But in his dying breaths, Yaga tells Gakuganji about how to make the self-sufficient Cursed Corpses.

He didn't try and save himself with this information as he believed it to be a "curse" upon himself, and it's something he passed onto Gakuganji in his dying breath. This naturally breaks Panda's heart (who manages to make it to Yaga's side far too late), but now one of the final lingering threads from the Shibuya Incident has been wrapped with this brutal execution.

What did you think of Jujutsu Kaisen killing off yet another character with the newest chapter of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!