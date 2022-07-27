Jujutsu Kaisen Screenwriter Explains the Biggest Challenge Behind Season One

Jujutsu Kaisen made its way to the small screen well over a year ago, and it seems to get even bigger by the day. After all, the franchise has become one of the most popular in the shonen sector, and characters like Gojo are bonafide mascots online. Of course, the team behind Jujutsu Kaisen season one is thrilled with the success, and its screenwriter recently told ComicBook about the struggles they experienced when penning the script.

The discussion was held just recently as Hiroshi Seko appeared at Anime Expo and took the time to chat with us. It was there the writer reflected on their biggest challenges scripting Jujutsu Kaisen, and Seko admits the story's characters took him by surprise time and again given their depth.

"When it comes to difficulties, it was definitely hard adding themes that were not in the original series. That is very difficult, you know, to add and come up with content that fits Jujutsu Kaisen," Seko shared.

"As for something interesting in production, I found that each character is very unique in their own way. You know, they have their backgrounds and powers, so they are all well developed characters individually. If think about the story itself, the narrative is pretty common, but the characters are just incredibly deep. So that's something that was pretty surprising to see."

As you can imagine, it is no easy feat adapting content from a manga into an anime, but Seko has proven he's the best at it. MAPPA continued to work with the screenwriter on Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and Seko is even penning the scripts for Chainsaw Man as its anime looms in the distance. So as Jujutsu Kaisen season two comes to life, you can bet Seko is taking his time once again to make sure its characters get their chance to shine.

How do you think Jujutsu Kaisen did with its first season? Are you planning to tune into season two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.