Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Chapter 153 Title

Jujutsu Kaisen has been living the high life since its anime debuted, and it seems like another big piece of the series is ready to get back on pace. Earlier this year, it was announced that the manga was taking an extended hiatus so creator Gege Akutami could focus on his health. Now, the manga is slated to make a comeback this weekend, and the title of chapter 153 has gone live.

The update comes on the heels of a new Shonen Jump promo. It was there Jujutsu Kaisen fans learned the title of chapter 153 is "Gambling Match", so there will be some literal high stakes going on in this comeback. And if we know Yuji, well - things are going to get complicated with this bet.

At this point, Jujutsu Kaisen fans know little about this upcoming chapter, but they do know it will involve Yuji. After all, the hero's death was faked once more at the start of the Perfect Preparation arc, so he is on the run. The Culling Game has begun at the word of Pseudo-Geto, and Yuji needs allies if he hopes to survive.

All of his drama comes after a very different culling, and it is all thanks to Maki. The Zenin twin left fans stunned with the manga's pre-hiatus chapters. They watched as she unlocked godly powers following her sister Mai's death, and Maki went on to avenge the girl. She did so by tearing up the Zenin clan in every way, so the elite clan is shattered now.

If you are eager to check out this new chapter, it will be here this weekend. Jujutsu Kaisen will debut chapter 153 in Japan on August 2nd, so readers stateside will be able to read it starting this Sunday afternoon through Viz Media's digital vault.

