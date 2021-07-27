Everything You Need to Know for Jujutsu Kaisen's Return From Hiatus

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is getting ready for a major comeback, so now's the time to get ready and prepared for when the series finally returns from hiatus! Officially going on hiatus back in June so that series creator Gege Akutami could focus on his health, it was stated by Shueisha's editors that there was no definitive period for the hiatus as Akutami's recovery was the most important thing. Akutami himself revealed in a statement that his issues stemmed from back pain and other maladies, and gave a rough month window for his time away.

Now that period is nearly over as Jujutsu Kaisen has confirmed it will be returning (along with all of the other Shonen Jump series currently on break) on August 1st. This will begin with Chapter 153 of the series, and will place fans right into the thick of things are the series sets the stage for Kenjaku's upcoming Culling Game. So there might need to be some things you need a refresher for before its return just in case.

(Photo: Shueisha)

First off, it was revealed that following Fake Geto unleashing a horde of demons during the Shibuya Incident that the upper ranks of Jujutsu society have pinned the blame on Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, and Masamichi Yaga. After Yuta Okkotsu was tasked with Yuji's execution, it was soon revealed that Gojo had actually asked Yuta to protect Yuji in case something happened to him. With Gojo currently being trapped in the Prison Realm, Yuta is now taking point as has allied with Yuji and Megumi.

They soon learned that Fake Geto (whose real name is Kenjaku) is planning something even more terrible, a deadly tournament forcing all of those with Cursed Spirit abilities (including Megumi's cursed sister) to fight one another within a set period of time. Now Yuji, Megumi, Yuta, and Maki Zenin have begun their preparations for this upcoming Culling Game tournament. When we had last seen the series, Maki's preparations were being put in place.

With Megumi named the new head of the Zenin Clan, he had used his authority to send Maki to the Zenin Clan's home base and she was able to rectify some things. Following the death of her sister Mai, and Mai using the last of her power to craft some powerful final tools for Maki, Maki finally got her revenge on the Zenin Clan and completely wiped it off the map (including those who weren't included in thay initial wake) as of Chapter 152 of the series. Their place in the three families had been debated by the Gojo and Kamo clans, but is being put on hold.

When the series returns, we'll be seeing Yuji, Yuta, and Megumi's part of the preparations for the upcoming Culling Game that not only includes potentially recruiting the missing Kinji Hakari,but maybe finding some other new allies among all of the cursed technique users that have begun popping up as a result of the Shibuya Incident.

Chapter 153 will be diving right back into the story, so there's still some time to catch up. What do you think? Are you ready for Jujutsu Kaisen's return from hiatus? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!